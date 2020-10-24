Congressman John Katko helps honor veterans at Skaneateles event Saturday

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Congressman John Katko (R-24) was in Skaneateles Saturday for an event to honor veterans. 

Katko was on hand to present Central New York’s Joe Carfagno and Drew Deapo with, what he says, are long overdue medals. 

Korean War Army Veteran Carfagno received the good conduct medal, while Vietnam Navy Veteran Deapo got the Navy unit commendation, in addition to other awards. 

NewsChannel 9 would like to thank Carfagno and Deapo for their service.

