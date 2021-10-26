Congressman John Katko to hold town hall on the Medicare Open Enrollment Period

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Congressman John Katko will hold a Telephone Town Hall on Friday, October 29, at 11 a.m. to help Central New York seniors navigate the ongoing Medicare Open Enrollment Period.

During this period, from October 15 through December 7, seniors may join, switch, or drop a Medicare Health Plan or Medicare Advantage Plan.

Katko will be joined by an expert from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and a Medicare provider.

The group will provide information and resources as well as answer questions from Central New York seniors.

To sign up sign up for Rep. Katko’s Telephone Town Hall, fill out the form here by 4pm on Thursday, October 28th, or listen to it live on Rep. Katko’s Facebook Page. Questions will be taken from callers on the line and from comments on Facebook.