Congressman John Katko: violent crime caused by defunding police

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Republican congressman John Katko said there’s a link between the nationwide rise in violent crime and the idea of defunding the police.

He utilized the common GOP talking point on Good Morning America on Monday, saying there needs to be a different approach in reforming police departments.

“There is a direct correlation that we’re finding between cutting funding for police and violent rise in crime. I tell ya bad guys only understand strength, and if we project strength we can get this problem under control. We need to re-fund these police departments. We need to get money going to them nationwide.”

Katko also says funding is needed for retraining; including racial sensitivity training and how to work with the community. While some cities have cut police budgets, others have increased them.