Congressman Katko announces legislation to prevent domestic violence

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Congressman John Katko has announced bipartisan legislation to help prevent domestic violence. He was joined Friday by representatives from Vera House and several other groups.

The legislation, known as the Family Violence Prevention and Services Improvement Act, is the only federal funding source under the Department of Health and Human Services dedicated to providing domestic violence prevention services.

The measure would reauthorize and expand funding to $252 million.

“This provides the nuts and bolts funding for these groups to be able to keep their functions going. heir lights on and keep their day to day activities. And then you marry that up with things like the Violence Against Women Fund, which is a separate pot of money that allows them to do more outreach and more creative programming,” said Katko.

It would also expand support and access for culturally specific programs.

