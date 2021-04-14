Congressman Katko holds town hall on COVID-19 vaccines and myths associated

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Can you spread COVID after receiving the vaccine? Will the vaccine protect us against the new and emerging variants of the virus? It all came up tonight during Congressman John Katko’s telephone town hall on COVID-19 vaccines.

Medical experts from Upstate Hospital shared facts and busted myths like the one about the vaccine changing your DNA (it doesn’t) and the spike-protein your vaccinated cells churn out is short lived.

“It’s like a mission impossible note and it says, okay do this, then it goes up in flames and is destroyed, so it doesn’t stick around,” said Dr. Katie Anderson of Upstate Hospital. “It doesn’t get into your DNA and we don’t believe it has any long-acting effect, except it stimulates your immune memory.”

The congressman also encouraged people to contact his office if they need help scheduling a vaccine appointment at (315)423-5657.