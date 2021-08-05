Congressman Katko joined by law enforcement to discuss sharp increase in violence in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –Congressman John Katko was joined by local law enforcement on Thursday to address the narrative about law enforcement and possible solutions to a rise in violent crime.

Shootings have gone up by 73%, homicide by gun violence is up 117%, and homicides over all are up 44% in Onondaga County. Katko said that bail reform was the reason behind the rise in crime.

The representative said officers can be part of the solution if given the resources.

“I think the attacks and the false narrative of law enforcement being bad has got to stop. One of the big problems with this narrative is that police officers are becoming disillusioned. The attrition rate in Central New York and across this country is very, very high and because of that we’re not not having this service we can provide to these communities,” Katko said.

Katko says police departments are seeing an alarming drop in enrollment.