Congressman Katko visits US-Mexico border

U.S. BORDER (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse-area Congressman John Katko was part of a congressional delegation that visited the U.S.-Mexico border on Monday. They were calling attention to what the House Minority Leader says is human heartbreak.

The GOP members blamed the Biden administration for it.

“They are not testing these individuals. We saw hundreds of hundreds of people in there today. Not one of them has had a COVID test. And they’re transferring to other places without COVID tests. Border Patrol agents have only been inoculated 50-60 percent at the most right now. They are exposed every day to this. This is something that the president has caused with this surge,” Katko said.

The executive director of the immigration hub called the house republicans’ visit to the border a “political stunt.”