ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Connected Community Schools is making sure school districts across Central New York are getting the supplies and necessities they need for students and teachers to have a successful school year.

The organization is using a van to help get supplies, clothes, and food out to school districts. Danielle Martin, co-leader and executive director for Connected Community Schools, said they noticed a need very quickly. “Very quickly we engaged with these families and just started learning what needs they had, and again, it’s simple: we knew that we had kids coming to school not able to focus because they were hungry and they didn’t come with a snack.” She said teachers and faculty were sometimes providing necessities for them.

The van carries about 10,000 pounds of food per week and serves 25,000 students across 14 districts. The divisional director for Connected Community Schools, Jennifer Waite, said the need seems to be greater now. “We’ve all seen it through COVID,” said Waite. “Food insecurity has tremendously increased, we’re actually seeing more, so over the summer we’ve seen about a 250% increase since just May of this year… with inflation going so high, with food, gas, and all the cost of living, food insecurity is really becoming a bigger issue.”

Waite and Martin said with help from their partners and the community, anything is possible. “Without the donations of our community members and those partners, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do. It’s really taking the whole community, bringing it to the school, and saying we’re invested in our community, we’re invested in our school, and we can only do this together.”

Connected Community Schools runs on donations. You can donate HERE.