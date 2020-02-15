Conole wins Onondaga County Democratic Committee’s endorsement in 24th Congressional District race

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Francis Conole took a giant step forward in his bid to challenge incumbent Republican Congressman John Katko in the race for New York’s 24th Congressional District in November. On Saturday, Conole won the Onondaga County Democratic Committee’s designation.

Conole won 54% of the vote from committee members to earn the endorsement from the Onondaga County Democrats. Conole beat out challengers Dana Balter and Roger Misso.

Balter, who lost to Katko in 2018, says she will decide soon on whether to challenge Conole in a primary. Misso says he will make a decision on primary challenge next week.

Conole has also earned the endorsement from the Cayuga County Democratic Committee. The Wayne County Democratic Committee has not made an endorsement and will wait until after a primary, if one is held.

Republican Rep. John Katko has held the New York’s 24th Congressional District seat since 2014.

Conole is a native of Syracuse. He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy, served in the Iraq War and currently serves as a commander in the Navy Reserves.

