Consessions allowed to open at NY beaches

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — New York State will allow concessions to open at state ocean and lakefront beaches on Sunday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the decision came after meeting with health offices and reviewing COVID-19 data throughout the state.

The Governor reminded New Yorkers and visitors that they must adhere to social distancing guidelines, including wearing a face mask. He is also calling on local governments to enforce the guidelines.

