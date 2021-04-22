Construction begins on revitalization of Oswego’s International Pier

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Construction at International Pier in Oswego begins Thursday. The $9.5 million project will protect the deteriorating pier and convert it into a pedestrian-friendly open space that connects to the city’s walking trail system.

The project is being funded through the Governor’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative.

“Years of flooding on Lake Ontario devastated communities along the shoreline and the local economies that depend on the waterfront to drive tourism every year,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “This project to restore the International Pier in Oswego, along with many others spurred by this initiative, takes a forward-looking approach toward revitalization by strengthening a critical piece of infrastructure to help ensure it can withstand future severe weather events and flooding, while also creating an exciting summer destination to help revitalize the local tourism industry.”

Chairman of the Oswego County Legislature James Weatherup said, “Oswego County is blessed with an abundance of historic, cultural and natural resources. Not the least of those is our advantage of being a Great Lakes coastal community. Lake Ontario and its various tributaries within the county attract visitors from across America and around the world. The improvements proposed for the International Pier, and the waterfront in general in the city of Oswego, provide even more opportunity for people to access and enjoy the beauty of Lake Ontario while further enhancing the quality of life for our residents.”

The International Pier’s revitalization was necessary due to damage the structure incurred from increased water levels and storm-driven waves on Lake Ontario. Resiliency and revitalization measured being implemented at the pier include:

Installation of new water, sanitary sewer, stormwater collection, as well as new electrical services

Addition of a gateway arch and additional visitor parking

Improvement of the landscape

Relocation and replacement of boat slips

Installation of shoreline stabilization to protect the pier bulkhead and sidewalls

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said, “The transformation of the International Pier will be a truly transformative project for the city of Oswego and our waterfront. Converting this underutilized pier into an attractive, pedestrian-oriented boardwalk will serve as a great, new attraction that will help draw people to our community. This project will make our waterfront much more accessible and creates a space that’ll generate more traffic and economic activity along our world-class waterfront. Thanks to Governor Cuomo and the REDI funding program, Oswego is finally capitalizing on our natural assets while protecting our shoreline from future storms and flooding.”

The pier project builds upon the $3.1 million REDI project underway at Wrights Landing Marina that broke ground in August.

The REDI projects complement the Governor’s $10 million award to Oswego in 2016 through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The Department of State Local Waterfront Revitalization Program is also providing more than $1.5 million for additional improvements to the marina, including repainting the lighthouse; trail connections to Breitbeck Park; firepits; new and improved restrooms, with showers for boaters; a new fuel station; and a new boater services building.

Oswego County REDI Milestones

East Operating Dock, Oswego County, Port of Oswego Authority, Construction Complete, $300,000 award : Installation of a cellular steel sheeting wall to break high water wave action in the impacted area to protect the north end of the East Operating Dock. This project will also protect the integrity of the dock, ensuring continued operation and maintaining public safety.

: Installation of a cellular steel sheeting wall to break high water wave action in the impacted area to protect the north end of the East Operating Dock. This project will also protect the integrity of the dock, ensuring continued operation and maintaining public safety. Port Authority Marina, Oswego County, Port Authority of Oswego, Construction Complete, $40,000 award : Installed new, self-adjusting docks to replace docks that were at a fixed elevation.

: Installed new, self-adjusting docks to replace docks that were at a fixed elevation. Port Authority West Pier, Oswego County, Port Authority of Oswego, Construction Complete, $149,513 award : Shoreline stabilization measures along the West Pier where high water and excessive wave action had negatively impacted the berm.

: Shoreline stabilization measures along the West Pier where high water and excessive wave action had negatively impacted the berm. Mexico Point State Park, Oswego County, Construction Complete, $480,000 award : Installation of 435 linear feet of shoreline stabilization with the placement of 3,200 tons of stone to prevent further shoreline depredation.

: Installation of 435 linear feet of shoreline stabilization with the placement of 3,200 tons of stone to prevent further shoreline depredation. Wrights Landing Marina, Oswego County, City of Oswego, Construction Phase, $3,100,000 award : Raising the elevation of marina structures to compensate for higher water levels, including the boat launch, pavilion area, parking lot, and access roads. The structures will be raised approximately three feet to reduce future flooding. Additional mitigation measures include adding Bioretention basins to infiltrate, store, and filter the rainwater.

: Raising the elevation of marina structures to compensate for higher water levels, including the boat launch, pavilion area, parking lot, and access roads. The structures will be raised approximately three feet to reduce future flooding. Additional mitigation measures include adding Bioretention basins to infiltrate, store, and filter the rainwater. Port Authority (Lehigh Cement), Oswego County, Port Authority of Oswego, Construction Phase, $70,000 award: Repair the portion of the pier wall by the Lehigh Cement facility.

Repair the portion of the pier wall by the Lehigh Cement facility. North Sandy Pond Resiliency Project, Oswego County, Town of Sandy Creek, Construction Phase, $600,000 award: Nature-based shoreline (beach and dune) restoration of barrier island and stabilization of channel.

For additional information, project profiles and REDI news, click here.