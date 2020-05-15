Construction companies prepare for ‘Phase 1’ starting Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Starting Friday, certain businesses will be able to reopen as part of “Phase 1” here in Central New York.

The phases are set by New York State, telling regions what order businesses and industries can be reopened.

Like the rest of the state, New York will begin the reopening process with Phase One, which includes the reopening of businesses in the following areas: construction, manufacturing, wholesale trading, select retail for curbside pickup only along with agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting.

Central New York must appoint an oversight institution as to its “control room.” The control room will monitor the metrics needed to reopen, and they can slow or shut off reopening processes if indicators are problematic.

Mark DeAngelis Jr., Vice President of Mark Antony Contracting Inc, says job sites will now have more workers, but strict guidelines will need to be followed.

We are obviously going to take all the precautions the state has provided for us,” he said. “Staying six feet apart, wearing masks, having more hand sanitizer on sites, wiping down things depending on what phase of construction you are in.”

The state-issued guidelines for each type of business in Phase One to follow if they plan to reopen. Each business must also make a plan on how they will adhere to the guidelines, and the plan must be kept at the place of business.

The plan does not need to be submitted to local government but must be available in the local government decides to do an inspection of the business to ensure they are following the guidelines set by the state.

Businesses who have been operating as essential throughout the COVID-19 crisis must also come up with a plan.

