Construction continues at Helping Hounds Dog Rescue’s new location

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Construction is coming along at the new and improved Helping Hounds Dog Rescue, giving furry friends more chances to find their “fur” ever homes!

The rescue is moving from Kinne Road next to Shoppingtown Mall to a new home in North Syracuse off East Taft Road, tripling their current space and giving them a place to expand their community outreach programs.

“Like a lot of construction projects, there were a few minor delays, but things are moving along very nicely and it’s amazing to see the progress,” said Erin Zacholl, Director of Fund Development for Helping Hounds Dog Rescue. “It’s going to look different than anything that a lot of people have ever seen and this type of environment, the kennels will look like little houses. We’re going to have the rows and aisles look like streets.”

And if all stays on schedule, they’re hoping to move into their new home after January 1st, opening back up for business by the middle of the month.

