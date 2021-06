SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bellevue Avenue on Syracuse’s southwest side will be under construction for the next ten days, Mayor Ben Walsh announced Friday.

Crews are expected to remove the top layer of pavement and then repave Bellevue Ave from south Geddes Street to Bellevue Terrace.

With the road closed, Detours will be marked. Project start and end dates are subject to favorable weather.