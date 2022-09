SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced a road construction project that began Wednesday morning, September 21 and will continue until the road is finished.

Crews are repaving Cannon Street from West Colvin Street to West Ostrander Avenue.

Construction begins at 7 a.m. and will last until 5 p.m. every day.

Residents can visit the 2022 Road Reconstruction project page at bit.ly/syrprojects-2022roadrecon throughout the year to track the progress of work.