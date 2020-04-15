Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Construction on warehouse in Clay continues

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was a very busy day for crews working on the giant warehouse in Clay.

The construction has been deemed essential, so it is allowed to continue. At last check, a tenant did sign an agreement with Onondaga County, but County Executive Ryan McMahon has not formally announced who it is.

The $350 million project has been expected to bring over 1,000 new jobs to the area once it’s finished.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected