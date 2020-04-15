Construction on warehouse in Clay continues

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was a very busy day for crews working on the giant warehouse in Clay.

The construction has been deemed essential, so it is allowed to continue. At last check, a tenant did sign an agreement with Onondaga County, but County Executive Ryan McMahon has not formally announced who it is.

The $350 million project has been expected to bring over 1,000 new jobs to the area once it’s finished.