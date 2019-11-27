Construction projects on NYS highways temporarily suspended for Thanksgiving holiday

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, temporary lane closures for road and bridge construction projects on New York State highways are being suspended through Monday morning.
Governor Andrew Cuomo made the move to make driving easier for people traveling over the long holiday weekend.
The Governor is also reminding drivers to follow the state’s Move Over Law, which requires drivers to slow down and move over, if safe to do so, for law enforcement vehicles or maintenance vehicles.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- What’s next for President Trump?
- Picture of the Day: 12/19/19
- TechBytes: 12/19/19
- The List: 12/19/19
- Money in Your Pocket: 12/19/19
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App