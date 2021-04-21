CONSTRUCTION SEASON: City of Syracuse releases list of 2021 road projects

Construction workers work in Wheeling, Ill., Wednesday, March 31, 2021. President Joe Biden will unveil his $2 trillion infrastructure plan and the plan aims to revitalize U.S. transportation infrastructure, water systems, broadband and manufacturing, among other goals. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thirty-one road reconstruction projects are on the docket for the City of Syracuse during the 2021 paving season. Roads in every quadrant of the city will see improvements.

From busy city roads to neighborhood streets, the City’s Department of Public Works (DPW) and the Department of Engineering, and its contractors will use state and federal funds to pave roughly 15 miles of road.

“We’ve continued to increase the miles of roads reconstructed each summer and this year’s plan is the most miles we’ve started with in the past three years,” said Mayor Ben Walsh. “If the weather conditions and projects work out, hopefully, we can accomplish even more streets before fall. I appreciate the Common Council’s support for funding of road reconstruction and am proud of the progress we’ve made in repairing our streets.”

An annual street-by-street visual survey and ranking of the condition of streets in the city done in 2019 by the Syracuse Metropolitan Transportation Council identified streets in the poorest conditions, which influences the city’s decision on which roads to focus on improving.

The full list of roads scheduled to be reconstructed this year will be voted on by the Syracuse Common Council on Monday, April 26.

The following are the city’s paving projects.

Bellevue Avenue, from S. Geddes Street to Summit Avenue

Burnet Avenue, from Lodi Street to N. Beech Street

Clinton Street, from W. Genesee Street to Jefferson Street

Columbus Avenue, from E. Genesee Street to Dell Street

Cortland Avenue, from South Avenue to Midland Avenue

Danforth Street, from Sunset Avenue to Park Street

E. Genesee Street, from Hillsboro Parkway to City Line

E. Ostrander Avenue, from S. Salina Street to end of E. Ostrander Avenue

E. Seneca Turnpike, from E. Brighton Avenue to House #148

Glenwood Avenue, from Geddes Street to Crossett Street

Gordon Avenue, from S. Geddes Street to Hubbell Avenue

Irving Avenue, from Waverly Avenue to E. Raynor Avenue

Jefferson Street, from Clinton Street to Montgomery Street

Kirk Avenue, from Midland Avenue to South Avenue

Meadowbrook Drive, from Euclid Avenue to Dakota Street

Midland Avenue, from W. Brighton Avenue to W. Ostrander Avenue

Montgomery Street, from Erie Boulevard E. to Adams Street N. Salina Street, from Hiawatha Boulevard to Court Street

Oswego Boulevard, from Erie Boulevard E. to James Street

Park Street, from Oak Street to Butternut Street

Rugby Road, from Brattle Road to Sedgwick Drive

Salina Street, from Martin Luther King to N. State Street

Solar Street from Hiawatha Boulevard to Bear Street W.

State Street, from Martin Luther King to James Street

Summit Avenue, from Crossett Street to Ruskin Avenue

Teall Avenue, from James Street to Grant Boulevard

W. Division Street, from Genant Drive to N. Clinton Street

W. Pleasant Avenue, from S. Salina Street to Midland Avenue

Warren Street, from Erie Boulevard E. to S. Salina Street

Water Street, from S. Beech Street to Almond Avenue

Wendell Terrace, from Sedgwick Drive to Rugby Road

A complete map of SMTC’s ratings of Syracuse roads can be found below or viewed online by clicking here.