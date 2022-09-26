SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A groundbreaking ceremony will kick off the construction of Syracuse’s first food truck park, Harvey’s Garden, on Wednesday, September 28 at 11:30 a.m.

The location will be 1200 E. Water Street and will include a 6,000-square-foot beer hall, with self-pouring taps, as well as outdoor space for seating, lawn games, and food trucks.

The project is projected to be completed by December of this year.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be led by Michael Greene who will also be joined by community leaders and project partners.

“We are thrilled to get shovels in the ground to begin this project. We can’t wait to bring this exciting new community gathering space to Syracuse,” says Greene.

