Construction underway at Bear Road Elementary

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The long-anticipated and much-needed construction is now well underway at Bear Road Elementary.
The building is one of North Syracuse Central School District’s oldest elementary schools.
The district is advising neighbors to be cautious around the building itself and avoid the area if possible.
While fencing has been put up, it has been knocked down by pedestrians in some spots.
Sturdier barriers will soon be put up and they are telling people to stay away from unsafe areas.
