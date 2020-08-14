Construction underway at second Amazon warehouse location

Posted: / Updated:

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Work is going along smoothly on the second Amazon location in Central New York, just off Interstate 481 on Kirkville Road.

This location will be a support warehouse for the enormous warehouse that is being built for Amazon in Clay.  

Both projects are aiming to be ready in just over a year from now, so they’re in operation by the holidays of 2021.

