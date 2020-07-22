DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Progress is being made to the second proposed Amazon location in Central New York.
Signs have been posted with equipments now in the location for the warehouse, just off Interstate 481 on Kirkville Road.
Last month, an environmental review for the DeWitt site was approved.
The warehouse is expected to be smaller than the Clay warehouse and will act as a support facility.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Construction underway on reported DeWitt Amazon warehouse
- Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office honoring 2 deputies who saved a man’s life
- Second stimulus check: House Dems say Senate needs to catch up
- Family Healthcast: Younger people are getting COVID-19 too
- Central Square first CNY district to release fall plan
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App