Construction underway on reported DeWitt Amazon warehouse

Local News
DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Progress is being made to the second proposed Amazon location in Central New York.

Signs have been posted with equipments now in the location for the warehouse, just off Interstate 481 on Kirkville Road.

Last month, an environmental review for the DeWitt site was approved.

The warehouse is expected to be smaller than the Clay warehouse and will act as a support facility.

