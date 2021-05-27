Consumer alert: wear a helmet while you ride as bike crashes can be disastrous

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — As more people hit the pavement to bike in the nice weather, there is a Consumer Alert for you by the State Traffic Safety Committee- wear your helmet while you ride!

A new CDC report revealed bicycle-related deaths nationally increased between 2009 and 2018, mostly among adults. In New York in 2019, there were more than 6,000 bicycle crashes and 49 deaths, and in more than half of those crashes, the person wasn’t wearing a helmet.

Men were three times more likely than women to end up in the hospital with traumatic brain injuries. When choosing the right helmet, make sure it fits securely and remains buckled.