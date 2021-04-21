Consumer Report: Watch out for potholes as they can damage tires or cause a blowout

CONSUMER REPORTS — It’s spring, and although it feels like winter, it’s definitely pothole season. They can do some serious damage to your car, as well as your wallet. Consumer Reports explains why those pothole repairs are costing more than ever before.

Over 3-million drivers experience pothole-related damage to their cars each year. Everything from tires and rims to shocks and struts cost drivers over $3 billion.

Sometimes you can’t avoid a pothole until it’s too late. Consumer Reports Tire Expert Ryan Pszczolkowski has some advice.

“Slow down as much as possible without catching the driver behind you off guard, hold the wheel firmly, drive through the pothole, and if something feels amiss after that, then you can pull over and inspect the tire,” Pszczolkowski said.

When you get out of the car, inspect the tires for any cuts, blisters, or bubbles. If you see anything wrong, it’s important to replace the tire right away, as driving on it could lead to a potentially dangerous situation like a blowout.

“While low profile tires can give you some performance gain in steering fields and cornering grip, they are more prone to pothole damage,” said Pszczolkowski.

If the potholes in your life are unavoidable, when it’s time to buy a new car or SUV, consider a package that comes with taller sidewall tires.

CR also says to ask your retailer about a tire road hazard warranty, which some will add for free.