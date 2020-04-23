Consumer Reports advice for getting the groceries you need during the COVID-19 pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, getting groceries is becoming increasingly challenging.

Windows for grocery delivery and pick-up are hard to come by. And it’s tough to find everything you want in-stock.

Even at brick-and-mortar stores, customers face slim pickings and empty shelves in some aisles.

Consumer Reports Senior Editor Tobie Stanger says, “It appears people are grabbing as much of it as they can. And certain products they may feel are essential and so they’re grabbing those. We recommend at Consumer Reports, when you can get these try not to take more than 2 weeks worth, you should leave some for other people.”

She says if you can’t find it at your favorite big grocery store look other places.

“With paper products you might try one of the home center stores, those are essential services, they may have paper products, and cleaning supplies,” she tells NewsChannel 9, adding that you might also want to consider gas station/mini-marts, pharmacies that have groceries and refrigerated foods and not to forget your local farm country store.

“If you can’t find the fresh food that you need frozen vegetables are often great, if they’re frozen right in the fields they can be just as nutritious,” Stanger says.

She says rather than go store to store she says come up with a plan to limit your visits by deciding what’s a need and what is a want.

“It’s always good to plan and it’s also good to budget so you’re not just grabbing things in a frenzy because many of us are going to be facing more difficult financial situations,” Stanger says.

Based on the findings of an analytics company Consumer Reports worked with, the best time to go to the grocery store is right after senior hours. Thursday at 10 a.m. is considered to be the best time.

Stanger says always remember to bring hand sanitizer if you can, gloves and your mask.

