(WSYR-TV) — Your email inbox getting out of control? Have no fear, Consumer Reports are here with some easy tips to tame your inbox while getting rid of some other digital clutter.

Google makes digital housecleaning a little easier with its storage manager. One way you can easily delete storage is when larger items such as PDF’s highlight and ask, “do you want to delete it?” You can also search your account for companies and brands you interact with a lot and delete storage from multiple years ago you won’t need.

Try using the search tool to find emails with attachments or ones from certain dates. Then you can even create a filter to delete the email it catches. As you’re deleting emails, take note of any old digital accounts you don’t use anymore, because keeping them open can create a security risk.