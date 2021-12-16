Consumer Reports: Headphone models to consider for your workout

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are so many options out there when it comes to wireless headphones. Consumer Reports breaks down which models you should consider for your workout.

Tim Moran has been training for his first marathon for a few months now, and there’s one thing he never leaves home without.

“I use headphones when I run because the songs help me set the tempo for my run and help me set my speed.” said Tim Moran.

Whether you’re running a marathon or lifting weights at the gym, Consumer Reports say wireless headphones are your best option.

Most people find they stay in place, and there are no cords to get in the way. All three models recommended by Consumer Reports are water-resistant, so there is no need to worry about getting them sweaty.

First up, the Bose SoundSport wireless-which sits near the top of CR’s ratings for portable Bluetooth models thanks, in part, to their solid sound quality.

“Bose headphones do well in our surveys for owner satisfaction and predicted reliability.” said Thomas Germain, Consumer Reports Tech Editor

If you love the gym, but not all the background noises, consider the noise-canceling Cleer Ally Plus.

“Our tests show they deliver excellent active noise reduction and very good sound quality,” said Germain

If you’re looking for a truly wireless model that won’t break the bank, check out the one-more Piston Buds.

The Piston Buds scored well for sound quality, beating out more expensive competitors in CR’s ratings.

As for Tim, he’s looking to beat his own goal and finish the race in under four and half hours.

Consumer Reports says true wireless models often have a shorter battery life than other models but most come with a carrying case doubling as a charger, letting you power up your headphones on the go.