SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Maybe this is the year you will finally clean out your closet to see what fits, what doesn’t, and what fashion items you never want to see again.

Instead of tossing those threads in the trash, Consumer Reports has advice on how to sell, donate or recycle your old clothing.

Watch as Consumer Reports discusses how to share your unwanted clothing with people in your local community and those who need it.