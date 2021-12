SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Credit scores are used for everything from getting a mortgage to getting a job, so it only makes sense to know your credit score. Apps promising instant access to your score are popular, but do they work?

A Consumer Reports investigation of 5 of these apps revealed– they all have significant drawbacks and few upsides.

Lisa Gill, Consumer Reports Investigative Reporter, and Syed Ejaz, Consumer Reports Policy Analyst, explain more.