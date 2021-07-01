Contract settled for Syracuse police

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse City Hall and the police union have a long-overdue deal for a new contract.

After the common council didn’t agree to what the mayor worked out with the officers, a state arbitrator got involved and made changes.

In this deal, the arbitrator approved the requirement that new officers must live within city limits, and approved pay increases for veteran cops in order to retain and attract experienced officers. It also is meant to encourage more officers to seek leadership ranks.

“Any settlement of this contract would have been costly; this agreement delivers major benefits to residents and ensures the city gets more value from the money spent on policing,” said Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh.