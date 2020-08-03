Contractor arrested for taking deposit and never doing any work

SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police have arrested a contractor accused of taking a down payment of $8,750 from a Town of Salina couple, and then failing to complete the work or refund the deposit.

State Police charged Scott A. Cardinali, 39, of Hannibal, with Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree. Cardinali owns Scott’s Precision Edge.

Cardinali was arrested and taken to the Onondaga County Justice Center and is awaiting arraignment.

