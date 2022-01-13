Controversy continues at Tully: English teacher calls into question credibility of recent gay censorship

TULLY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– An overwhelming week for Tully High School Senior Tyler Johnson didn’t get any easier.

“I get a phone call from one of my friends and they said did you hear what is happening and I said no what are you talking about and at this point I’m like oh no here we go again.” Tyler johnson, senior at tully jr./sr. high school

A high school English teacher assigned students a worksheet on verifying sources, using recent news articles about Tyler. It asked questions like how do you know it’s a credible web page? How do you know this is a reputable author?

“Essentially trying to what seems to be censoring me just like Mr. O’Brien and Mr. Hughes have done to me and Kyle and it feels like we’re not making any progress within the situation,” Johnson said.

The assignment has since been removed. Superintendent Hughes responded to NewsChannel 9’s request for comment saying in an email in part:

“We trust our teachers to develop lesson plans that help our students learn and grow. Obviously given the emotional nature of the issue, this lesson was not appropriate and when we learned of it, we instructed the teacher to stop it immediately.” Rob Hughes, Superintendent of Tully Central Schools

“They put out in their letter how they’re going to support all LGBTQIA+ students and staff, but they still, it’s the third letter now and they still haven’t told us how they’re going to do that.” tyler johnson, senior at tully jr./sr. high school

Now, Johsnon says he feels uncertain in a place where he used to feel so confident.

“For me, that building has become such an uncomfortable place for me to be. When I walk in my anxiety is through the roof,” Johnson said.

Hoping he can start to move forward and begin to heal.