Convicted sex offender accused of raping 13-year-old

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A convicted sex offender is facing new charges after being accused of raping a girl for seven years, beginning when she was just 13.

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department is charging Charles Van Horn, 51, of Clay, with criminal sex act and sexual abuse.

Van Horn was convicted of sodomy back in 2003.

He is currently being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center where he’ll be arraigned on the new charges.