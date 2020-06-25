Convicted sex offender arrested by US Marshals in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Christopher Campbell, 41, was arrested in Ithaca by the United States Marshals Service after being on the run from police with his girlfriend.

Campbell was wanted on a Parole Violation warrant issued by New York State Parole in March 2020.

Campbell is a conviced sex offender who has been on the run from police with his girlfriend Tiffany Brown, 28.

Campbell and Brown were apprehended on June 20 by the Ithaca Police Department after being detained by Asset Protection in a Walmart located in Ithaca for shoplifting. Campbell allegedly gave a false name and birthdate upon questioning by Walmart Asset Protection employee.

Campbell eventually admitted his identity and was taken into custody.

Brown was notified of her warrants from Ontario County and Monroe County but released at the scene.