Cook a Classic Hamburger Steak Your Family Will Love

Treat the family to a traditional hamburger steak night this week. Chef Chance from The Lincklaen House in Cazenovia shows how to whip up the perfect Salisbury Steak.

Chef Chance starts with one cup of ground beef, finely chopped onions, salt and pepper, granulated garlic, basil, thyme, and oregano. Mix it all up and break the beef into a 4 oz patty.

Chef Chance says Salisbury steak is an old-time dish. “People used to eat this back in the 40’s and 50’s. It’s kind of like that comfort home-style idea,” he added.

Next, add about an ounce of butter to a heated pan, place the patty and cook until brown on both sides. Finish off with adding onions, beef stock, or a bit of Worcestershire sauce for added flavor.

Salisbury Steak Recipe

1 lb ground beef

1/2 onion chopped (fine)

2 Tbsp garlic or granulated will do fine

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1/2 tsp oregano Dry

1/2 tsp basil dry

Pinch thyme dry

2 qrts beef stock

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1/4 cup of diced butter

1/2 cup flour

Mix all the beef, herbs, spices and 1/4 of onion together and for 4oz patties dear in a heavy bottom pan for 2 minutes each side remove from pan and set aside. Add butter to the pan with remaining onion and flour stirring until it comes together add Worcestershire and beef stock stirring in flour mixture until smooth add patties and simmer for 5-9 minutes on medium heat.