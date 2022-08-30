CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council will be hosting its first-ever cookie and beer tasting fundraiser on Friday, October 7 from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

‘Cookies Untapped’ will be hosted at the Collegian Hotel and Suites at 1060 E. Genesee St. in Syracuse. Tickets are $65 per person and all guests must be 21 or older and must provide identification for entry.

Visitors can try all 10 cookie varieties (including the new Raspberry Rally!) with a delicious craft beer sampling by A.W. Wander.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and a silent auction, featuring Girl Scout Cookies, restaurant gift cards, spa gift baskets and more, kicks off the night. Pouring will start at 6 p.m.

The ticket includes a tote bag, a tasting glass, and the cookie-beer pairing samples. Guests can expect live music performed by local band Keep Up, known for their raspy covers of chart-topping songs. Raffles will also be taking place throughout the evening, along with a cash bar.

Free parking to the event will be provided through the hotel, and guests who are traveling can be accommodated at a discounted rate of $139 for the night. Call the Collegian Hotel and Suites at (315) 701-4312 and mention the ‘Girl Scouts Untapped’ event to receive a discount on a room.

Those who wish to attend must reserve by October 6. Registration for the event is currently underway. To purchase tickets, click here.

All proceeds raised will stay local to the NYPENN Council to support future programming in the communities it serves.