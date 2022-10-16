SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – After a pleasant weekend across Central New York, cooler air is on the horizon.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

After a nice day Sunday with sunshine thanks to high pressure, clouds are on the increase across Central New York overnight. This keeps temperatures from dropping below the mid 40s and those clouds and a bit of a southerly wind may lead to a temperature rise overnight.

By late tonight some showers are moving in from the west.

MONDAY:

A cold front is approaching Central New York for Monday, so we expect showers. The most likely time comes during the morning. In the afternoon the cold front moves to our east and showers become much more scattered.

There are signs there might be a few breaks to sun Monday afternoon but despite the sun, it is still a cooler day with temperatures staying in the 50s. The cold front is just the leading edge to cooler air that filters in through midweek.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday Central New York is between a cold front (to our east over the Atlantic Ocean) and a pocket of cooler air (to our west over the Great Lakes) so our rain chances look low this day. Yes, cooler air aloft will mean some lake effect showers, but southwesterly winds keep the majority of them away from the Syracuse area.

It appears temperatures just cross into the low 50s Tuesday so chances for any snow mixing in over higher elevations seem low at this point.

WEDNESDAY:

The coolest air aloft is moving overhead Wednesday so we would expect more showers around Central New York compared to Tuesday. Temperatures spend most of the day in the 40s so over the hilltops there could be some snowflakes or a bit of graupel (snow pellets)

Thankfully, this midweek cool air does not stick. There are strong signs the coolest air is pulling out by late week and we could be close to 70 degrees again by the end of the weekend!