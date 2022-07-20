SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The weather is forecast to be hot and humid, especially Wednesday.

With the opening of the Burnet Park pool in Syracuse, you have many options when it comes to cooling off in the city.

The best way to find out hours of operation and the status of pools in the city of Syracuse is to call the city’s dedicated pool line. The phone number is (315) 748-8908.

Maybe you’re more of a beach person

With Jamesville Beach Park closed due to an algal bloom, Oneida Shores is a good option if you want to head to a beach in Onondaga County.

State beaches

There are plenty of state beaches around Central New York to take a dip and get a break from the heat.

For a list of nearby cooling centers, visit the link provided.