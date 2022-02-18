FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The school year is flying by and students have already passed their 100th day in school this year. To celebrate, the kindergarten classes at the Immaculate Conception School hosted a full day of activities, all 100 themed!

The students colored their 100 days smarter hats, made paper gumball machine decorated with 100 dots, and listened to a story about 100 days of school. Some of the other activities were counting 100 pieces of fruit loops cereals and stringing them to make a necklace.

They also walked and counted 100 steps, did some math problems to count up to 100 and had cookies that looked like 100. The fun continued all the way home, too! The students were sent home a 100 day themed goody bags.

