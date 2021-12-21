Cool Schools: North Syracuse CSD teachers donate food baskets for families in need

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Every day, teachers go above and beyond for their students and that’s even more so the case for a group of educators in the North Syracuse Central School District, who wanted to make sure families in need have food on the table this holiday season.

The NSCSD teachers union sent over 175 food baskets to families who are food insecure.

Working with school counselors, social workers and nurses, donations poured in from teachers and teacher’s assistants. Baskets were then assembled and distributed from the North Syracuse Education Association office. That same office was the site of pop-up food banks to feed the community during the shutdown, delivering thousands of pounds of food relief to community members in need.

