TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — First graders in Trumansburg got a very special lesson before heading into spring break and it was all thanks to the help of Rev Theater Performers from Auburn!

Three theater performers, Jaylynn Mangual, Thomas Costello, and Shiloh Boston, visited the school for a special performance of “The Boy Who Cried Wolf.” But before their show, they first spent the better part of the day in the classroom, teaching the children about the valuable lesson from that story: “Liars cannot be believed even when they’re telling the truth.”

“We talk to them about fables,” Mangual explained, “about parables and the elements of those types of stories. And then we talk to them about lying, what lying is, what the truth is, and why it all matters. We listen to their opinions and thoughts and create a dialogue.”

Then, the performers taught the first graders their own lines, so they could play the townspeople in the show! The performers said some of the best parts about being there were the children’s reactions and helping show them the world of theater too!

“I love the reaction of the kids – how into it they get. The questions they have at the end are always a lot of fun. It’s just a great way to teach important lessons and have a lot of fun in the process,” Costello added.

Is something interesting happening at your school? Let us know! You can email coolschools@localsyr.com.