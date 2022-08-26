SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) A cold front moving through Friday brings refreshing changes to Central New York to start the weekend. Details below…

TONIGHT:

Variable clouds and turning cooler and less humid with a lingering shower or two possible. Much of the night will be dry though. Lows drop into the upper 50s to around 60 with patchy fog possibly developing overnight too.

SATURDAY:

The last weekend of August is looking mainly dry and nice with some low clouds and patchy fog around to start Saturday but ultimately the sun wins out by the late morning/midday and shines throughout the afternoon.

There is a very slight risk of a spotty shower to start the Saturday, especially west of Syracuse off Lake Ontario but overall, it’s a dry Saturday.

After a bit of late summer warmth and humidity to end of the week, it is nice and refreshing to start the weekend with temperatures in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Changes are coming us quickly on Sunday. High pressure is moving into New England so our winds turn into the south and we will warm quickly. Even though we start the day in the 50s we are in the upper 80s late in the afternoon.

There should still be plenty of sunshine Sunday. Earlier in the week it looked like there could be a few afternoon storms east of Syracuse but as moisture is slower to return, we think that threat is likely.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

It is a very warm start to early next week and humidity is on the increase. That means our odds for scattered showers and storms also increase, especially as a cold front closes in on Tuesday.