SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) A chilly change blows in today. Will it last into the weekend? Details are below.

TONIGHT:

A few lake effect rain showers are expected southeast of Lake Ontario compliments of a chilly northwest wind and a relatively warm lake. We can’t even rule out a little graupel and snow mixing in at times, especially across the hills south of Syracuse tonight. Don’t worry, there won’t be any accumulation.

Lows tonight will be in the upper 30s to low 40s for most.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND:

The cool weather lingers into the start of the Columbus Day holiday weekend. There likely will be a limited amount of lake effect showers Saturday morning southeast of Lake Ontario, but as winds turn more westerly during the day the lake showers shift north of Syracuse. Any lake showers should fall apart as the afternoon progresses thanks to high pressure building in.

Highs Saturday afternoon will only range from about 50 to 55 with some sun developing for the afternoon for many and a gusty breeze making it feel chillier.

We should feel closer to 60 Sunday afternoon under some sun with some showers developing north of Syracuse, east of Lake Ontario, due to another approaching cold front and a bit of lake effect.

The Columbus Day holiday itself looks okay with more clouds than not and just a slight risk for a spotty shower or two. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

That all said, if you have plans out and about to attend Super Dirt week in Oswego, Apple Festival in Lafayette, haunted hayrides, etc…you will want to be sure to dress warm enough, especially Saturday!

Stay tuned for updates.