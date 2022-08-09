SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – There’s finally some relief on the horizon to the heat and humidity.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Overnight temperatures finally drop below 70 tonight for the first time since last Wednesday in Syracuse which will make things a little more comfortable for sleeping.

WEDNESDAY:

Finally, we have a noticeable change in the humidity as high pressure settles into Central New York. We may have to fight through clouds earlier in the day, but by afternoon there is more of a mix of sun and clouds helping send our temperatures into the low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Thursday there is a weak cold front dropping in from the northwest. Until the front this past Tuesday, this front won’t have as much moisture to work with. Even with the help of the heating of the day we only expect a few scattered afternoon showers.

Outside this low shower threat, look for sun and clouds Thursday with seasonable temperatures near 80 degrees.

The weather looks to remain rather quiet for the end of the week right into the upcoming weekend.