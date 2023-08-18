SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a damp Thursday night across the region, conditions are cooler and will remain unsettled at times on Friday. Details below…

Keep the rain jacket handy

In the wake of a cold front that crossed through the area Friday morning, there will still be some occasional showers and even a storm or two to dodge Friday afternoon.

After reaching the 60s and low-70s midday, temperatures look to drop back through the 60s as the afternoon progresses.

Adding to the fall-like feel, it will also be quite blustery with winds occasionally gusting up to around 30 mph.

Staying unsettled Friday night

If you have plans that take you outside Friday night, you will want to keep the rain gear on hand.

A lake response will team up with some wrap-around moisture from the area of low pressure that brought us the cold front to keep some clouds and scattered showers around.

Lows will be cooler than the previous night, ending up in the 50s for most spots.

How about the weekend?

There will likely be a few showers that linger into Saturday along with some stubborn clouds. The entire day will not be a washout, though, and we should manage to see at least some late-day sunshine. Highs on Saturday will only reach the 70s.

By Sunday, we’re back in the 80s with more in the way of sunshine to close out the weekend. Even better, humidity is expected to remain low as well.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.