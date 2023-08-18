SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a mainly dry and warm Thursday, conditions are cooler and unsettled at times on Friday. Details below…

Keep the rain coat handy

With the steadiest rain and thunder to our east, there will still be some showers and even a storm or two to dodge at times on Friday in the wake of a cold front.

It will also be quite breezy with some gusts to 30 mph possible, especially midday into Friday afternoon.

Temperatures during the day Friday will only be in the 60s to around or just above 70 at best and those highs may come during the middle of the day. It looks like temperatures drop in the afternoon and are in the mid 60s by evening.

How about the weekend?

There will likely be a few showers that linger into Saturday along with some stubborn clouds. The entire day will not be a washout, though, and we should manage to see at least some late-day sunshine. Highs on Saturday will only reach the 70s.

By Sunday, we’re back in the 80s with more in the way of sunshine to close out the weekend. Even better, humidity is expected to remain low as well.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.