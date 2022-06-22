SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Welcome to Summer! After a break Thursday, we’re going to feel like summer for the rest of this week as the temperatures and humidity start to climb again.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

The showers and storms threat overnight is rather scattered for Central New York. There could be a brief downpour but at this point the flood threat overnight appears to be minimal.

It remains warm and a touch humid the rest of the night. We will only drop into the mid-60s here in Syracuse.

THURSDAY:

Some lingering showers and possibly a storm is expected to be around Thursday as slow-moving cold front and an area of low pressure are unfortunately not far enough to the east to take showers out of the forecast. We do expect there to be some dry time Thursday too though.

Highs warm into the low to mid-70s with somewhat less humid air too.

High pressure builds in Thursday night and allows the region to dry out right into the end of the week. Lows Thursday night should dip to between 55 and 60.

If you have plans to attend the Steely Dan show at the Amphitheatre, be sure to bring the umbrella/rain jacket just to be safe, but we should dry out after 7 or 8 pm.

FRIDAY:

By Friday, high pressure is in firm control of Central New York’s. We may start the day with some patchy fog but that should bun off pretty quickly. Most of the day feature sunshine as our temperatures rise back into the 80s.

Even warmer is in store for the weekend as we flirt with 90 degree warmth both Saturday and especially Sunday.