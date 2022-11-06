SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) –After record-breaking warmth over the weekend, an inevitable cool down is in store for Central New York. How cool does it get?? Find out below.

MONDAY:

Following a cold front moving through Central New York Sunday night, cooler air blows in for early in the week. This is all due to a large, strong area of high pressure that is building in from Canada.

Even though this air is much cooler than what we saw over this past weekend, Monday’s highs should still manage to get into the low 60s which is about 10 degrees above normal for this point in November. That just gives you a sense of how unusually warm the air over us this past weekend was!

We also deal with cooler breeze Monday, generally out of the west southwest with gusts past 25 mph at times.

TUESDAY:

By Tuesday, Election Day, we are back in the more seasonable 40s to around 50 and more importantly it is a dry, sunny day so there are no weather-related issues in getting to the polls but you’ll need the heavier jacket, especially early in the day and during the evening.

MIDWEEK:

The area of high pressure that builds in to start the week will give us a rare November treat: a streak of sunny days heading though much of the week!

Dry, pleasant November weather is likely to hold into the middle of this week too with temperatures warming back up some. After highs only near 50 on Tuesday we should be in the 60s both Thursday and Friday.

Our next shot of wet weather doesn’t come until late in the day Friday.

Stay tuned for updates!