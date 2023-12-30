SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It was another in a string of dreary days Friday across central New York. Is there any drier or sunnier weather on the way as we look ahead to the new year? The details are below…

Cooler to end December

Temperatures on Friday were cooler, in the 40s, but still above average for this time of year.

With a cold front moving through to start the weekend, highs on Saturday and Sunday end up in the upper 30s to around 40—cooler, yes, but still a few degrees above average for this time of year.

With the bulk of the rain and snow showers exiting the region along with the front Saturday morning, we will be left in its wake with a few light lake effect snow showers and flurries. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

On Sunday, expect a good deal of dry weather around, but skies will remain mostly cloudy.

Any snow for the new year?

There is a weak weather system that approaches central New York after sunset Sunday, just in time for New Year’s Eve. There should be some snow showers around the first part of the night but as it looks now any accumulations are light and temperatures are mostly above freezing, minimizing the impact on travel.

