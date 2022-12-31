SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –2022 is ending on a mild note across Central New York and there will be more mild weather at times into the first week of 2023

Hello, 2023:

New Year’s Day won’t be quite so balmy compared to the last few days of 2022.

Cooler air returns to start the new year as the temperatures slip into the 30s as the day goes on.

The good news is most, if not all, of Sunday will be dry. A weak weather system approaching late in the day may cause a few light rain showers late afternoon into the evening. There could even be a few snowflakes mixed in over higher elevations.

Monday is a mainly dry day with plenty of clouds lingering. Some dry air coming in from the south may cause a bit of clearing and sunshine late in the afternoon over the Finger Lakes. Despite the clouds over the rest of Central New York, temperatures still manage to rise into the 40s.

It looks like another push of mild air is headed toward Central New York and the Northeast for early next week. We are becoming more and more confident that we manage to get into the 50s yet again for Tuesday and Wednesday but that will come with more showers.

Still no sign of any significant winter weather (either cold or snow) through the end of next week.